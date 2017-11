11-03-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Removal Was Untimely, But Also Improper, Plaintiff Tells 5th Circuit

BATON ROUGE, La. - Even if the court concludes that removal of an asbestos action was ultimately timely under the "other papers" doctrine, the court should find that removal was inappropriate, a plaintiff tells a Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel in a Nov. 1 sur-reply letter brief (Curtis D. Morgan v. Dow Chemical Co., et al., No. 17-30523, 5th Cir.).