11-03-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Securities/D&O Liability - Summary Judgment Ruling In Short-Swing Profit Suit Was Erroneous, Investor Says

NEW YORK - A federal district court erred in granting summary judgment to defendants in a shareholder derivative lawsuit against hedge funds and a hedge fund manager because the defendants did not meet the statutory guidelines necessary to avoid disgorgement of certain short-swing profits they obtained as part of a stock purchase agreement (SPA) and stock exchange agreement (EA) the defendants had with freight shipping company YRC Worldwide Inc., a YRC shareholder argues in an Oct. 31 appellant brief filed in the Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals (Andrew E. Roth v. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP, et al., No. 17-2287, 2nd Cir.).