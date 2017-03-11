11-03-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge: Alternative Burden For Remediation Of MTBE-Tainted Water 'Not Supported'

TRENTON, N.J. - A federal judge in New Jersey on Nov. 1 denied ExxonMobil Corp.'s and ExxonMobil Oil Corp.'s motion for partial summary judgment regarding damages associated with remediation costs pertaining to groundwater contamination caused by methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE), concluding that the defendants' proposed alternative burden for determining proper remediation was "not supported by good cause" (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection v. Amerada Hess Corporation, No. 15-6468, D. N.J.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 180986).