11-03-2017 | 15:46 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Maryland Appeals Panel Affirms Man's Damages For Lead-Paint Injuries

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A Maryland appeals panel on Nov. 1 affirmed a trial court's ruling that awarded damages to a man who contended that he was poisoned by lead paint while living in an apartment, concluding that the evidence indicated a causal relationship between lead exposure and the injuries the plaintiff demonstrated (Stanley Sugarman, et al. v. Chauncey Liles, Jr., No. 1460, Md. Spec. App., Sept. Term 2016; 2017 Md. App. LEXIS 1091).