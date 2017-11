11-06-2017 | 17:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Judge Finds TILA Claim Under UCL Is Not A Basis For Jurisdiction, Remands

LOS ANGELES - Although part of a borrower's claim for violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL) asserted a violation of the Truth in Lending Act (TILA), a California federal judge on Nov. 1 found that removal by a group of mortgage-related entities was improper and remanded the case to state court (Nathan D. La Moure v. Harborview Mortgage Loan Trust, et al., No. 5:17-cv-01966, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 182064).