11-06-2017 | 17:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Justices Will Not Review Role Of Expert Testimony In Copyright Infringement Cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Supreme Court on Nov. 6 denied a petition for a writ of certiorari in a copyright infringement action over the popular John Madden Football series computer game in which the court was asked to determine the standard for the admissibility of expert testimony in copyright infringement disputes involving computer codes (Robin Antonick v. Electronic Arts Inc., No. 17-168, U.S. Sup.).