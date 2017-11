11-06-2017 | 17:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Magistrate Judge Grants Monsanto's Discovery Requests In PCB Contamination Suit

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - A federal magistrate judge in Connecticut on Nov. 2 ordered the city of Hartford and the Hartford Board of Education to turn over documents related to presentations that their expert performed regarding polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), finding that the information was not protected from disclosure by the work product doctrine (City of Hartford, et al. v. Monsanto Company, et al., No. 15cv1544, D. Conn., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 181651).