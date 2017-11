11-09-2017 | 18:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - California Court Grants Judgment For Lender On Junk Fax Claims

SAN DIEGO - A California federal judge on Nov. 6 granted summary judgment for a small business lender, finding that it did not violate California's unfair competition law (UCL) and other state laws when it sent various small business owners "junk faxes" (David Meyer, et al. v. Capital Alliance Group, et al., No. 15-CV-2405, S.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 183690).