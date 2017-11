11-09-2017 | 19:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Health Law - Evidence Supported Convictions For Fraud, Kickback Charges, 5th Circuit Says

NEW ORLEANS - A Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel on Nov. 7 upheld convictions of a man and his son who were accused of health care fraud and paying kickbacks to obtain business for their partial hospitalization programs (PHPs), ruling that evidence presented by the government was sufficient to support the jury's verdict (United States of America v. Earnest Gibson III, et al., No. 15-20323, 5th Cir., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 22261).