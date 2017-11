11-09-2017 | 18:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: Sexual Misconduct Suit Against Psychiatrist Potentially Triggers Coverage

CHICAGO - An Illinois federal judge on Nov. 8 found that an underlying lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct against a psychiatrist insured suggests an error in the insured's professional treatment and, therefore, potentially triggers coverage under a professional liability insurance policy (Professional Solution Insurance Co. v. Dale Giolas, M.D, et al., No. 16-9868, N.D. Ill., Eastern Div., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 184995).