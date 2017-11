11-09-2017 | 18:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Texas Panel: Insurer Was Properly Granted Judgment On Bad Faith Claims

SAN ANTONIO - The Fourth District Texas Court of Appeals on Nov. 8 affirmed a trial court's grant of summary judgment to an insurer on the insured's common-law bad faith claim after determining that the insured failed to offer evidence of an extreme act that caused an injury that was independent of the insured's breach of contract claim (Oscar Ortiz v. State Farm Lloyds, No. 04-17-00252, Texas App., 4th Dist., 2017 Tex. App. LEXIS 10395).