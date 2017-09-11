11-09-2017 | 18:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - 2nd Circuit Affirms Rejection Of DMCA Claim, Denial Of Attorney Fees

NEW YORK - A New York federal judge did not err in rejecting allegations that a licensee violated the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), 17 U.S.C. 1201(a), when it modified security measures to prevent two software programs from self-enforcing certain licensing restrictions because the plaintiffs failed to demonstrate the copyrightability of the underlying programs, the Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled Nov. 8 (Dynamic Concepts Inc. and Point 4 Data Corp. v. Tri-State Surgical Supply, et al., Nos. 15-0563, -3212, 2nd Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 22348).