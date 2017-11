11-09-2017 | 18:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Federal Circuit: Fees Due On Trade Dress Claims, Not Copyright, Patent Claims

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A Texas federal judge's denial of a motion to dismiss a declaratory judgment action relating to patent, copyright and trade dress protection for fiberglass utility bodies for use with trucks was affirmed Nov. 7 by the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, which agreed that an actual case or controversy existed between the parties (Industrial Models Inc. v. SNF Inc., et al., Nos 17-1172, -1173, Fed. Cir.).