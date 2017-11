11-09-2017 | 19:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Judge Clarifies Fact, Opinion Work Product In Patent Antitrust Suit

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Responding to discovery disputes by the parties in a lawsuit alleging monopolization and false advertising of patents for specialty medical software, a California federal judge on Nov. 6 clarified a previous order compelling production, differentiating between fact and opinion work product in the context of waiver of privilege (Cave Consulting Group Inc. v. OptumInsight Inc., No. 3:15-cv-03424, N.D. Calif, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 183672).