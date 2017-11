11-09-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Judge Enters Default, Awards Damages For Infringement Of Fitness Product Marks

LOS ANGELES - A California federal judge on Nov. 6 entered a default ruling in favor of a health and fitness company on its claims for violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL) and trademark infringement against a company that was selling its products online, awarding the owner of the trademarks $213,731.02 in damages and fees (Beachbody LLC v. Power Trade Direct, et al., No. 17-2093, C.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 183739).