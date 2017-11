11-09-2017 | 18:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Petitioner Seeks Rehearing Of Patent Board Denial Of Inter Partes Review

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. on Nov. 6 requested rehearing of an Oct. 23 ruling by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that partly denied institution of inter partes review (IPR) of an electronic cigarette patent (R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. v. Fontem Holdings 1 BV, No. IPR2017-01120, PTAB).