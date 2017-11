11-09-2017 | 18:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Consolidated Edison Will Pay $800,000 To Settle Disability Bias Suit

NEW YORK - Consolidated Edison Company of New York Inc. (Con Edison) has agreed to pay $800,000 and provide other relief to settle a lawsuit accusing the employer's doctors of refusing to medically approve qualified candidates to commence their employment due to their disabilities, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced Nov. 8 (U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v. Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc., No. 17-7390, S.D. N.Y.).