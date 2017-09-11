11-09-2017 | 18:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - North Dakota Federal Judge Denies Preliminary Injunction In Suit Over New PBM Laws

FARGO, N.D. - A North Dakota federal judge on Nov. 7 denied a motion for a preliminary injunction brought by a trade association representing pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) seeking to halt two new state laws regulating the categorization of prescription drugs and requiring PBMs to make certain disclosures, finding that the trade association failed to show that the two laws implicitly reference or have a connection with the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (Pharmaceutical Care Management Association v. Mylynn Tufte, et al., No. 17-141, D. N.D.).