11-09-2017 | 18:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Federal Judge Finds TILA Claims Against Wells Fargo Time-Barred

HOUSTON - A Texas federal judge on Nov. 8 granted judgment on the pleadings in favor of a bank, finding that a borrower's claim for violation of the Truth-In-Lending Act (TILA) were untimely (George Adams v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., No. 17-0265, S.D. Texas, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 184800).