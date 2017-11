11-09-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Shareholder's Failure To Plead Scienter Leads To Dismissal Of Securities Claims

BOSTON - A shareholder has failed to plead scienter in making her federal securities law claims against a clinical laboratory services provider and its CEO for their alleged role in concealing an illegal monopoly scheme with the provider's Brazilian affiliate, a federal judge in Massachusetts ruled Nov. 7 in granting the defendants' motion to dismiss (In re Psychemedics Corp. Securities Litigation, No. 17-10186, D. Mass., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 183955).