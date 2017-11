11-09-2017 | 18:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Florida Appeals Panel Affirms $12 Million Verdict In Tobacco Suit

LAKELAND, Fla. - Without an explanation, a panel of the Second District Florida Court of Appeal on Nov. 8 affirmed a $12 million verdict, but certified a conflict with another Florida appellate court over the tobacco company's arguments on comparative fault (R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company v. George J. Dion, No. 2d16-3632, Fla. App., 2nd Dist., 2017 Fla. App. LEXIS 16433).