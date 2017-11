11-09-2017 | 18:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Judge Won't Dismiss Case Against Sales Rep Who Recommended Wrong Graft

ST. LOUIS - A Missouri federal judge on Nov. 6 declined to dismiss a case in which a plaintiff alleges that a Medtronic Inc. sales representative was responsible for the death of her mother by recommending the wrong size aortic heart graft (Eva Westmoreland v. Medtronic, Inc., et al., No. 17-1626, E.D. Mo., Eastern Div., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 18330).