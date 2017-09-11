11-09-2017 | 18:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Securities/D&O Liability - Shareholder Appointed Lead Plaintiff In Securities Class Action Lawsuit

COVINGTON, Ky. - A federal judge in Kentucky on Nov. 7 appointed a shareholder as lead plaintiff in a securities class action lawsuit against a manufacturer and distributor of fiber optic wire and cable products and certain of its executive officers, ruling that although it did not have the largest financial stake in the stock drop suit, it has met all other statutory requirements to serve in the role (Satish Doshi v. General Cable Corp., et al., No. 17-025, E.D. Ky., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 184254).