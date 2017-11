11-09-2017 | 18:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Florida Appeals Panel Vacates $10.5 Million Verdict In Tobacco Suit

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A panel of the Fourth District of the Florida Court of Appeal on Nov. 8 found that a U.S. surgeon general's report that was admitted to the jury during an Engle progeny suit was hearsay and should not have been admitted as evidence and remanded the suit to the trial court for a new trial (R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., et al. v. John McCoy, No. 4D16-259, Fla. App. 4th Dist.).