11-09-2017 | 18:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Panel Grants Company's Motion To Change Venue In Chemical Injury Case

SAN FRANCISCO - A California appellate panel on Nov. 6 vacated a trial court's decision and ruled that a lawsuit filed by an environmental advocacy organization against Dow Agrosciences LLC related to alleged exposure to chemicals that cause cancer should be moved to a different venue, as requested by the company (Dow Agrosciences LLC v. The Superior Court of Alameda County, No. A150854, Calif. App., 1st Dist., Div. 4).