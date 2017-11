11-10-2017 | 15:30 PM

Doctor Sentenced To 15 Years, Ordered To Pay $9.1 M For Fraud Scheme

DETROIT - A doctor was sentenced to 15 years in prison and ordered to pay $9.1 million in restitution by a federal judge in Michigan on Nov. 8 after being found guilty for his role in a $26 million health care fraud scheme that involved billing Medicare for nerve block injections that were never provided (United States of America v. John Trotter II, et al., No. 14cr20273, E.D. Mich.).