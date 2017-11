11-10-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Fabricated Authorization Letter Constituted Fraud, Pennsylvania Appeals Court Finds

PITTSBURGH - A woman was properly convicted for insurance fraud, forgery and theft of property, a Pennsylvania appeals panel ruled Nov. 7, finding that the woman's presentation of a fabricated authorization letter for dental work constituted an attempt to defraud her insurance company (Commonwealth of Pennsylvania v. Amy Lee Palmer, No. 1039 WDA 2016, Pa. Super., 2017 Pa. Super. Unpub. LEXIS 4117).