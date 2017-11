11-10-2017 | 15:30 PM

Federal Judge: California Law Applies To Claims In Water Damage Coverage Suit

NEW BERN, N.C. - A North Carolina federal judge on Nov. 9 determined that California law should be applied to a dispute over coverage for water damages because the policy at issue was issued in California and the insured's principal place of business is in California (Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's of London v. American Realty Advisors, et al., Nos. 16-940, 17-74, E.D. N.C., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 185842).