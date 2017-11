11-10-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Federal Judge: Flood Did Not Become Excluded Peril Once Sublimits Were Exhausted

SHERMAN, Texas - A Texas federal judge on Nov. 9 granted insureds' motion for partial summary judgment in their breach of contract and bad faith lawsuit arising from storm damage, finding that the insurer remains liable for any damages caused by pure wind and the combination of wind and flood if such damages are proven by the insureds (Hidden Cove Park and Marina, et al. v. Lexington Insurance Co., et al., No. 17-00193, E.D. Texas, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 186191).