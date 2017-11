11-10-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: 3 Policy Exclusions Bar Coverage For Damage Caused By Marijuana Operations

DETROIT - Finding that tenants' use of an insured's commercial property units to grow marijuana was illegal or at the very least dishonest, a Michigan federal judge on Nov. 8 held that coverage for the insured's losses arising from this activity is barred by an insurance policy's illegal/dishonest acts provision, as well as two other policy exclusions (K.V.G. Properties Inc. v. Westfield Insurance Co., No. 16-11561, E.D. Mich., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 185005).