11-10-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Washington Federal Judge Denies Disability Claimant's Motion To Supplement Record

SEATTLE - A Washington federal judge on Nov. 8 denied a disability claimant's motion to supplement the administrative record with a disability benefits decision made by the Social Security Administration because the claimant failed to establish the existence of any exceptional circumstances to warrant supplementing the record (Kristen Reetz v. Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Co., No. 17-84, W.D. Wash., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 185362).