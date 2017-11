11-10-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - 75 Website Operators Enjoined From Offering Counterfeit Gucci Items

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Florida federal judge on Nov. 8 granted Gucci America Inc.'s motion for a preliminary injunction against 75 website operators that the plaintiff said were selling counterfeit goods bearing the "Gucci" mark, finding Gucci "very likely" to succeed in its trademark infringement claims (Gucci America Inc. v. 532buy.com, et al., No.0:17-cv-62068, S.D. Fla.).