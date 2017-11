11-10-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Delaware Federal Magistrate Judge: Dismiss Patent Case Against Home Depot

WILMINGTON, Del. - Allegations that Home Depot U.S.A. Inc. directly infringed various method claims of two patents by providing installation guides and videos on its website for accused luxury vinyl tile and wood plastic composite flooring products should be dismissed, a Delaware federal magistrate judge ruled Nov. 9 (Valinge Innovation AB v. Halstead New England Corporation, et al., No. 16-1082, D. Del., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 185826).