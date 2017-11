11-10-2017 | 15:30 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Arbitration Ordered In Class Suit Over Faulty Live Steam Of Mayweather Fight

NEW YORK - A class complaint alleging that the live stream of an August boxing match suffered from technical failures and caused pay-per-view viewers to miss large portions of the fight was stayed Nov. 7 by a New York federal judge, who ordered the matter to arbitration (Victor Mallh, et al. v. Showtime Networks Inc., No. 17-6549, S.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 184471).