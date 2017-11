11-10-2017 | 15:30 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Extends Discovery In Fracking Contract Dispute, Approves Inspections

PITTSBURGH - A federal judge in Pennsylvania on Nov. 7 extended the deadline for discovery in a hydraulic fracturing contract dispute following a previous ruling in which the judge denied a motion for protective order and a motion to quash that had been filed by a fracking company that sought to prevent inspection of fracking rigs at issue in the litigation (Orion Drilling Company LLC v. EQT Production Company, No. 16-01516, W.D. Pa.).