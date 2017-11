11-10-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Panama, Investors Dispute Whether ICSID Should Uphold Expedited Objections

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) on Nov. 9 released post-hearing submissions filed by investors and the Republic of Panama in relation to Panama's expedited objections to the tribunal's jurisdiction over the case (Bridgestone Licensing Services, Inc., et al. v. Republic of Panama, No. ARB/16/34, ICSID).