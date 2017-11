11-10-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Pennsylvania Judge Won't Reconsider Judgments After Asbestos-Talc Expert Exclusions

PHILADELPHIA - A Pennsylvania judge considering two companies' motion for reconsideration in light of a ruling excluding plaintiffs' experts in an asbestos-tainted talc case denied the motions without prejudice to the filing of new ones in an order docketed Nov. 7 (Sally Brandt, et al. v. The Bon-Ton Stores Inc., et al., No. 151202987, Pa. Comm Pls., Philadelphia Co.).