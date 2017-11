11-10-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Firm Representing Homeowner's Association Announces $1M Settlement Over Defects

LOS ANGELES - A California law representing a homeowner's association for residents who purchased condominiums in a converted jewel manufacturing facility announced in a press release Nov. 9 that it had reached a $1 million settlement with the builder to resolve complaints stemming from construction defects that resulted in water intrusion and cracked concrete.