11-10-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Most Of Mechanical Engineer's Opinions On Faulty Blender Admissible, Judge Rules

TAMPA, Fla. - Most of an expert's opinions on alleged defects in a food blender that overheated, causing burns to a woman, are based on sound methods and are reliable and helpful enough to be admitted, a Florida federal judge held Nov. 7 (Phyllis B. Cerrato, et al. v. Nutribullet, LLC, et al., No. 8:16-cv-3077, M.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 184220).