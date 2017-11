11-10-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Orthopedic Surgeon's Opinions On Spine Injury Reliable, Magistrate Says

SAN ANTONIO - A doctor's expert opinion on whether a spinal injury was caused by an car crash "is sufficiently reliable for admissibility purposes," a Texas magistrate judge ruled Nov. 9 (Benjamin Koenig v. Anthony Beekmans, No. 5:15-cv-00822, W.D. Texas, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 185797).