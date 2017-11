11-14-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - California Court Affirms Dismissal Of UCL Claim Against Payment Services Firm

LOS ANGELES - A California appeals court on Nov. 9 found that a lower court did not err when it sustained a county payment services company's demurrer as to claims asserted by a user of the service for violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL) and civil code, finding that the company did not violate any law when it charged a processing fee (Gina Wood v. Link2Gov Corp., No. B271920, Calif. App., 2nd Dist., Div. 5, 2017 Cal. App. Unpub. LEXIS 7729).