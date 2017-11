11-14-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Dismisses Breach Of Contract Claim In Coverage Dispute Over Mortgage Fraud

SEATTLE - A Washington federal judge on Nov. 13 dismissed a breach of contract claim brought by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. against fourth-level excess insurers in a coverage dispute arising from fraudulent mortgage loans, finding that third-level excess insurance has not been exhausted (Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. v. Arch Insurance Company, et al., No.14-0545, W.D. Wash., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 187224).