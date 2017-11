11-14-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Ohio Panel Affirms TrialCourt's Judgment In Insurer's Favor On Bad Faith Claim

TOLEDO, Ohio - A trial court did not err in granting an insurer's motion for summary judgment in a bad faith dispute over underinsured motorist coverage because the insured's voluntary dismissal of a prior bad faith claim was with prejudice and, therefore, prohibited the insured from refiling the claim, the Sixth District Ohio Court of Appeals said Nov. 9 (The Estate of Faye Brummitt, et al., v. Ohio Mutual Insurance Group, et al., No. E-17-014, Ohio App., 6th Dist., 2017 Ohio App. LEXIS 4898).