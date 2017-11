11-14-2017 | 15:45 PM

Mealey's IP/Tech - Caltech Urges Patent Board To Reconsider Grant Of Apple Motion

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - An October decision by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to grant Apple Inc.'s motion to file supplemental information in its challenge to a California Institute of Technology (Caltech) patent is "deeply prejudicial in both its timing and its scope," the university told the board on Nov. 13 (Apple Inc. v. California Institute of Technology, No. IPR2017-00728, PTAB).