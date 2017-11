11-14-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - In Final Decision, Patent Board Partly Sides With Justice Department

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A challenge by the U.S. States Department of Justice to various claims of a security alarm system patent was partly successful Nov. 10, when the Patent Trial and Appeal Board agreed that 18 claims are unpatentable as anticipated (U.S. Department of Justice v. Discovery Patents LLC, No. IPR2016-01041, PTAB).