11-14-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Indiana Federal Judge Denies Relief In Dispute Over Wine Aeration Patent

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Efforts by a patent owner to obtain a preliminary injunction barring a competitor from selling a similar device designed to aerate and dispense wine were unsuccessful on Nov. 13, when an Indiana federal judge questioned the likelihood that the lawsuit will succeed (MercAsia USA Ltd. v. 3BTech Inc., et al., No. 17-718, S.D. Ind., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 187000).