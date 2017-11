11-14-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - On Remand From Supreme Court, Federal Circuit Affirms Noninfringement Judgment

WASHINGTON, D.C. - In a reversal of its previous findings, the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Nov. 13 upheld a Wisconsin federal judge's decision to deny a new trial on damages and infringement of various genetic testing kit patents (Promega Corporation v. Life Technologies Corp., No. 13-1011, Fed. Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 22635).