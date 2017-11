11-14-2017 | 17:00 PM

Mealey's Labor & Employment - California Federal Judge: Collective, Class Certification Motions Should Both Be Filed

SAN FRANCISCO - A California federal judge on Nov. 10 held in abeyance a motion for collective certification under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) filed by a property appraiser alleging that he and others have been misclassified and denied overtime wages and ruled that the plaintiff may renew his motion when he files for class certification of his state law claims (Som Swamy, et al. v. Title Source, Inc., No. 17-1175, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 186535).