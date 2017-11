11-14-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Consent Dooms Text Message Class Suit Against Abercrombie

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Express consent from the lead named plaintiff in a Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) lawsuit to receive up to 10 marketing text messages per month bars her class complaint against Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and Abercrombie & Fitch Stores Inc. (collectively, A&F), a Michigan federal judge ruled Nov. 13 (Melissa N. Thomas v. Abercrombie & Fitch Stores, Inc., et al., No. 16-11467, E.D. Mich., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 186945).