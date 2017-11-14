11-14-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Federal Judge Partially Certifies Class Alleging Deficient Credit Monitoring

PHILADELPHIA - A Pennsylvania federal judge on Nov. 13 partially certified a class of consumers suing a retailer and the company that issues the retailer's private-label credit cards for allegedly profiting from a deficient credit-monitoring service, finding that certification is appropriate for class members subject to Delaware law, but not for those subject to Virginia law (Jennifer Underwood, et al. v. Kohl's Department Stores, Inc., et al., No. 15-730, E.D. Pa., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 186927).